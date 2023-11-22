Wednesday, November 22
WA students flock to computer science, and AI adds to the allure
Despite the pandemic and recent tech layoffs at industry giants like Amazon and Microsoft, the state’s flagship university is still turning away thousands of students who want to major in computer science — fueled, in part, by their interest in artificial intelligence. Nearly 1,250 students earned bachelor’s degrees in computer science at Washington colleges and universities last year, according to the Washington Student Achievement Council. There’s still high demand from employers who want qualified computer science majors — so much so that some of the tech world’s biggest employers like Amazon, Microsoft and Google, sponsor programs in high schools to help students get ahead. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)
Washington state invests $30 million to bolster mental health services and reduce wait times
Washington state is investing nearly $30 million to address a longtime problem with increasing demand for state mental health services. It’s an issue the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has been sued over in the past, with hundreds of people forced to wait several months to be admitted for state mental health services. The new 136-bed facility in Tukwila, Olympic Heritage Behavioral Health, is aimed at adding to the state’s ability to admit new patients who have been civilly committed. Continue reading at KOMO 4.
EPA discovers ‘forever chemicals’ in Pacific Northwest water systems
In a massive country-wide study, the EPA now has an idea of which harmful contaminants called “forever chemicals” or PFAS are found in public water systems. The EPA highlighted water systems with contaminants detected above the agency’s minimum reporting level. High levels were detected at JBLM and Sammamish Plateau Water, and the highest levels by far were in Artondale, near Gig Harbor. Continue reading at KING 5.
Bellingham Herald
Trails open in Bellingham and Whatcom, just in time for Thanksgiving outdoor activities
In WA’s northern waters, Lummi keep sustainable, ancient salmon fishing techniques alive
Capital Press
NCRS adopts original Odessa study EIS for project funding
Everett Herald
Behind the badge: Everett’s new police chief plans to stay the course
‘I was sexually assaulted’ at game, Silvertips ex-photographer says
First flu-related death of the season reported in Snohomish County
News Tribune
Uninvited guests ready to return to area holiday tables: COVID-19, RSV and the flu
For disabled people, taking Tacoma’s extended streetcar line isn’t always a smooth ride
Ex-deputy prosecutor gets more than $4M in wrongful-firing case against Pierce County
$300M downtown project stalled amid sluggish market. What’s next for Tacoma Town Center?
Op-Ed: Salmon are Washington’s shared legacy. Protecting them requires changing our hearts (Lekanoff, Stearns)
Olympian
Idaho girl went out of state for an abortion. Why her boyfriend faces a criminal charge
Puget Sound Business Journal
Port of Seattle earmarks $85M for maritime upgrades
Paul Allen foundation awards millions for biological research
As price drops for homes hit a record, here’s how Seattle fared
Why hiring is again the top concern for businesses as layoffs mount
Seattle Times
Opponents of WA climate law file signatures to repeal it
Binance founder pleads guilty in Seattle; company to pay $4.3 billion
Seattle City Council passes 2024 budget, answers few revenue questions
Seattle City Council narrowly rejects development fees for transportation
Electron Dam agrees to $1M fine for artificial turf spill on Puyallup River
U.S. unemployment claims drop by 24,000 to 209,000, another sign of labor market resiliency
Editorial: No thank you to ‘news vouchers’
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit County presents 2024 budget for public comment
Spokesman Review
Opponents of Washington climate law submit signatures to repeal
Opinion: A high-quality learning environment needed for all students
Washington Post
As Democrats push to ban caste discrimination, some Indian Americans object
States must target transportation carbon emission cuts under new federal rule
WA State Standard
Petitions filed for initiative to erase Washington’s ambitious climate law
Wenatchee World
Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission denies conservation groups’ request for less lethal measures against gray wolves
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Health District reports first flu death, MultiCare Memorial requires masks
KING 5 TV (NBC)
‘Kia Boyz’ challenge becomes public safety issue changing lives
EPA discovers ‘forever chemicals’ in Pacific Northwest water systems
Thousands of passengers to board ferries over Thanksgiving weekend
Lummi Tribe fighting fentanyl crisis with a mix of culture and modern medicine
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Washington state invests $30 million to bolster mental health services and reduce wait times
Seattle’s South Park receives long-awaited stormwater drainage upgrades to combat flooding
Seattle entrepreneur launches ‘Black Black Friday Card’ to support local Black-owned businesses
KUOW Public Radio
CZ, founder of crypto giant Binance, pleads guilty to money laundering violations
Q13 TV (FOX)
Thieves steal $12K worth of tools from homeless housing organization
MyNorthwest
Renton minimum wage workers may soon be getting pay hike