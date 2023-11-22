Wednesday, November 22

WA students flock to computer science, and AI adds to the allure

Despite the pandemic and recent tech layoffs at industry giants like Amazon and Microsoft, the state’s flagship university is still turning away thousands of students who want to major in computer science — fueled, in part, by their interest in artificial intelligence. Nearly 1,250 students earned bachelor’s degrees in computer science at Washington colleges and universities last year, according to the Washington Student Achievement Council. There’s still high demand from employers who want qualified computer science majors — so much so that some of the tech world’s biggest employers like Amazon, Microsoft and Google, sponsor programs in high schools to help students get ahead. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Karen Ducey)

Washington state invests $30 million to bolster mental health services and reduce wait times

Washington state is investing nearly $30 million to address a longtime problem with increasing demand for state mental health services. It’s an issue the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has been sued over in the past, with hundreds of people forced to wait several months to be admitted for state mental health services. The new 136-bed facility in Tukwila, Olympic Heritage Behavioral Health, is aimed at adding to the state’s ability to admit new patients who have been civilly committed. Continue reading at KOMO 4.

EPA discovers ‘forever chemicals’ in Pacific Northwest water systems

In a massive country-wide study, the EPA now has an idea of which harmful contaminants called “forever chemicals” or PFAS are found in public water systems. The EPA highlighted water systems with contaminants detected above the agency’s minimum reporting level. High levels were detected at JBLM and Sammamish Plateau Water, and the highest levels by far were in Artondale, near Gig Harbor. Continue reading at KING 5.

