Gordon McKernan Partners with Southern University Quarterback Harold Blood Jr. in Anticipation of Bayou Classic
McKernan partners with Southern University quarterback Harold Blood Jr. to foster community spirit ahead of the Bayou Classic.BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has collaborated with Southern University quarterback and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partner, Harold Blood Jr., in anticipation of the 50th Annual Bayou Classic showdown between Southern University and Grambling State University.
In a move perfectly in line with the law firm’s expansive presence in the legal landscape, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has put up billboards featuring Blood across the region. This uniquely fitting initiative underscores the firm's dedication to supporting and celebrating the vibrant Southern University Athletics community.
In collaboration with Blood and the firm's community partner, LaTangela Fay, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys spearheaded a season-long campaign aimed at fostering unity among Southern University fans. The firm has generously given away hundreds of "Get it Done, Jags" T-shirts. This initiative unites the firm's well-known slogan, "Get it Done," with Southern's mascot, serving as a powerful symbol to bring together fans.
As fans gear up for the 50th Annual Bayou Classic at the New Orleans Superdome, Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys extends warm wishes for safe travels and an enjoyable evening.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
