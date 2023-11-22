MAGIC AND GREATEST HITS RADIO PRESENT ‘CHER: IN CONVERSATION’

22 November 2023

CHER INVITES FANS TO A LIVE, IN-PERSON INTERVIEW ON FRIDAY 1 DECEMBER AT ODEON LUXE, LEICESTER SQUARE

CHER’S FIRST-EVER CHRISTMAS ALBUM IS OUT NOW ON WARNER RECORDS

Cher will grace the UK on 1 December for a special, one-off ‘In conversation’ with Greatest Hits Radio’s Ken Bruce and Magic Radio’s Harriet Scott, who will be hosting the event at Odeon Luxe in London’s Leicester Square. Fans will get to hear Cher talk about her new album ‘Christmas’ alongside standout moments from her career, as well as a Q+A.

Fans can apply for tickets via giveaways on the Magic and Greatest Hits Radio networks, which will air throughout November, and/or through pre-ordering the ‘Official Cher Christmas Magazine’ before 12pm GMT on Thursday 23 November (pre-order here). For those who pre-order the exclusive magazine, codes will be sent out to all purchasers by 4pm on Thurs 23 November, which can then be applied to the general ticket sale at 9am GMT on Friday 24 Nov on a first come, first serve basis at this link.

Harriet Scott, Magic Radio Breakfast show presenter, said: “Cher and Christmas is such a perfect pairing that I can’t believe this is her first festive album – why has this not happened before?! It already has the makings of some classic Christmas tracks that are bound to be part of Magic’s 100% Christmas playlist for years to come and it’s going to be my choice of background music when the Christmas tree goes up in our household this year!”

Greatest Hits Radio’s Ken Bruce said: “Sometimes I feel like I’ve had a long career in the music industry and then I remember Cher. As a singer whose iconic songs have resonated over numerous decades, from I Got You Babe in the Sixties to Believe in the Nineties, she’s been an absolute trailblazer for female singers and artists across the globe. This is her 27th album and she’s showing no signs of stopping – thank goodness because the music world would be a much duller place without Cher in it – at Christmas or any other time of the year.”

Cher fans can count a very merry, very bright and very rock and roll holiday season this year, following the recent release of her new album ‘Christmas’ on Warner Records. Christmas – Cher’s first album in five years – includes 13 songs: several holiday classics and four originals. On the record, she is joined by a host of her musical besties including Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper and Tyga.

Recorded primarily in LA and London, Christmas was produced by longtime collaborator Mark Taylor (‘Believe’). Songs include beloved superstar duet classics ‘What Christmas Means To Me’ with Stevie Wonder and ‘Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)’ with Darlene Love (Darlene first recorded the song with Phil Spector and a l7-year-old Cher, who sung backing vocals,) in addition to a haunting version of ‘Home’, written and sung with Michael Bublé, and lead track ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’.

This month, Cher celebrated the 25th anniversary of her multi-platinum, Grammy-winning ‘Believe’ with the release of Believe 25th Anniversary (Deluxe Edition) on Warner Records.