New Christmas Comedy 'Jingle Smells' Premieres Early on Rumble
Jingle Smells is a movie that your entire family can enjoy together this Christmas season.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to overwhelming audience demand, Rumble has released the new family comedy Jingle Smells a day early. Their first feature film starring John Schneider, Eric Roberts and Ben Davies with executive producers Logan Sekulow and Sean Hannity, is the first non-documentary film to premiere exclusively on the Rumble platform. Originally set for release on Thanksgiving Day, the early release was announced today on The Sean Hannity Show.
— Sean Hannity (Executive Producer)
This family-friendly holiday film's all-star cast includes John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard, Smallville), Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight, The Expendables), and Ben Davies (Courageous, War Room).
Watch the trailer here: http://Rumble.com/jinglesmells
"It’s not often that someone comes up with a whole new angle on a Christmas movie, Jingle Smells is exactly that. A breath of cool, fresh air!" - John Schneider
The film features war vet Nick Gutman (Ben Davies) who is forced to take a job with his dad's (John Schneider) quirky garbage men buddies, who are hired to conduct a wild secret mission — destroying perfectly good toys by Christmas Eve. These popular toys were pulled from the shelf after the film star (James Storm) they are based on is “canceled" for his patriotic views. Instead of destroying them, Nick takes on the secret identity Jingle Smells and becomes a Robin Hood of the Holidays.
Jingle Smells also stars Jim Breuer (Saturday Night Live), Victoria Jackson (Saturday Night Live), Dylan Postl (WWE), Brad Stine, James Storm, Jaclyn Stapp, Sean Hannity and features a special appearance by the Jay Sekulow Band and a special voice appearance by Gov. Mike Huckabee.
“We’re breaking away from mainstream Hollywood and doing something totally different, Jingle Smells is a hilarious and heartwarming story filled with a great message and void of all the crazy agendas being presented by those other entertainment platforms. Jingle Smells is a movie that your entire family can enjoy together this Christmas season.” - Sean Hannity
“We are thrilled to further expand our pay-per-view with the first feature movie launching on the platform, in partnership with Logan Sekulow and Sean Hannity, we are excited to see a significant turnout of viewers for this Christmas movie event.” - Rumble CEO & Chairman Chris Pavlovski
Jingle Smells hails from ACLJ Films in association with Laugh-O-Gram Studios, Logan Sekulow Originals and Keystone Films. Daniel Lusko directed from a script by Bart Scott and Logan Sekulow.
Viewers can stream the movie for $19.99 at JingleSmells.movie.
ABOUT RUMBLE: Rumble is a high-growth video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: https://corp.rumble.com
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here