FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 22, 2023

Retired Baltimore Ravens Wide Receiver Torrey Smith celebrates District Court Re-Entry Project graduates

BALTIMORE, Md. – On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the District Court in Baltimore City celebrated the graduation of 17 people who successfully completed the District Court Re-Entry Project (DCREP). Baltimore City District Court Judge Nicole Pastore presided and founded the program, which now has more than 230 graduates.

Judge Pastore founded the program in 2016 as a court-focused, criminal recidivism initiative offering defendants an opportunity to participate in full-time job training and job placement programs as a condition of their probation or in lieu of incarceration.

“I am proud of all the graduates in this program, and I am happy to participate in it each year,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “Judge Pastore has demonstrated tremendous leadership in taking an idea and bringing it to fruition to the benefit of the participants and the Baltimore community. The Re-Entry Project is not just about punishment. It takes a holistic approach, and it helps to offer people an opportunity to change their lives for the better with the appropriate accountability, resources, support, and a job.”

Through DCREP, a judge refers a defendant to one of 17 participating organizations that focus on preparing ex-offenders for the workforce. If the participant successfully completes the organization’s requirements, they receive an agreed-upon incentive. A judge may convert a supervised probation to an unsupervised probation, waive probation fees, or even end the defendant’s probation early. In addition, defendants who may have been sentenced to a minimal amount of jail time may have the chance to participate in the DCREP in lieu of jail time. The DCREP also has expanded to include pretrial services, which allow defendants awaiting trial the opportunity to acquire new skills and gain employment.

Torrey Smith, retired Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, two-time Superbowl Champion (Baltimore Ravens, 2013, and Philadelphia Eagles, 2018), and philanthropist served as the keynote speaker. He talked about his pursuit of a career in the National Football League (NFL) and how his life was impacted by family members, including his mother, who had been arrested and turned their lives around. His message encouraged the graduates to keep pursuing their goals throughout life’s journey, to have hope in their hearts, and to never give up.

“I have been where the graduates have been in some ways, but they must not let their past dictate their future because this is a fresh start,” said Smith. “I remember being raised by my single mother, who was hardworking and did her best. For her, one bad relationship led to many problems, including my having to leave college football practice once to bail her out of jail. She is doing very well now, and her hard work paid off. I love her and I am so proud of her. I am also proud of the graduates and their achievements, and I encourage each of them to keep going and not give up hope.”

Through the Re-Entry Project’s partnerships, participants have earned certifications in a variety of careers, including healthcare, hospitality, home improvement, culinary, cybersecurity, education, solar panel installation, lead paint removal, apartment maintenance, and electrical apprenticeships. One of the program’s main goals is to reduce recidivism by helping participants learn workforce skills.

