Putting Family First During the Holidays: Firm's Family Law Practice Continues to Grow
EINPresswire.com/ -- Holidays are chaotic to begin with but adding in a parenting time schedule during divorce or custody proceedings increases the stress level to the breaking point.
Co-parenting is all about cooperation. Parents must love their kids more than hating their ex-spouse in order to better communicate and to better act in the child(ren)'s best interests. This rings true even more so during the holiday season as every parent's goal should be to maximize the children's holiday experiences through quality parenting time.
Foster Swift recently welcomed attorney Benjamin M. Williams to the firm’s Southfield office. As a member of the litigation practice group, Ben focuses on family law cases including divorce, parenting time, child custody, child support, and spousal support, and criminal defense.
Family law matters often cross multiple legal disciplines. The Foster Swift family law practice is a cross-disciplinary group of attorneys who work closely with our Business, Estate Planning, Bankruptcy, Tax attorneys and litigators to make sure all legal aspects are considered in the resolution of your matter.
Other members of the team include:
- Andrea Badalucco (Southfield): Civil, criminal, family law and juvenile matters.
- Jackie Dupler (Lansing): Domestic relations including custody, divorce and support along with a wide range of family law matters, from divorce cases, to difficult family situations involving substance abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, mental health, co-parenting and financial difficulties.
-Ben Judd (Grand Rapids): Pre-nuptial agreements, to collaborative and contested divorces, to property, child custody, and child support disputes, stepparent adoptions, and petitions for grandparenting time.
- Jennifer Montasir (Southfield): Domestic relations, Post-Judgment Collection matters, Surrogacy and Alternative Reproductive Law
In need of a Domestic Relations Mediator? With over 15 years’ experience, Ben Judd approaches family law with compassion, creativity, pragmatism, and understanding, knowing that no one chooses to experience these tough personal challenges.
For more on Family Law mediation, please see the attached graphic. For more Family Law topics, visit our Family Law Advocate blog: https://www.yourfamilylawadvocateblog.com/
Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs nearly 100 attorneys and over 100 support staff in six locations; Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, Holland and St. Joseph. In 2023, Foster Swift achieved Midsize Mansfield Certified Plus designation which recognizes law firms for the inclusivity and transparency of their leadership processes for attorneys. For more information about the firm, its attorneys, and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com.
