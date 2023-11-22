SW Sustainability Solutions Achieves B Corp Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- SW Sustainability Solutions, a leading provider of sustainable hand protection, is proud to announce that it has achieved B Corp Certification. This designation signifies SW Sustainability Solutions' commitment to environmental responsibility, high standards of verified social performance, accountability, and transparency.
B Corp Certification is awarded by B Lab Global to companies that demonstrate their dedication to meeting a rigorous set of social and environmental criteria. These criteria encompass a wide range of factors, from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials. Companies seeking B Corp Certification must also make a legal commitment to be accountable to all stakeholders and exhibit transparency by making their performance data publicly available on B Lab's website.
"To achieve B Corp Certification is an honor for SW Sustainability Solutions. We are thrilled to join the ranks of companies dedicated to positive change," said Belle Chou, President of SW Sustainability Solutions. "We welcome the opportunities to collaborate and support the B Corp community and any businesses that have the same commitment to a sustainable world."
To achieve this certification, companies must achieve a B Impact Assessment score of 80 or above, pass a risk review, and meet baseline requirement standards if they are multinational corporations. Furthermore, they must make a legal commitment to change their corporate governance structure to benefit all stakeholders. SW Sustainability Solutions has met all of these requirements, emphasizing its dedication to ethical business practices.
B Corp Certification is a recognition that considers a company's impact on various aspects of society and the environment. It is not limited to a single issue, making it a comprehensive and rigorous process. Recertification is required every three years, ensuring that companies like SW Sustainability Solutions continue to uphold the highest standards of social and environmental performance.
SW Sustainability Solutions is a company with a strong commitment to sustainability at the core of its mission. As a leading provider of sustainable hand protection, they leverage innovation to provide high-performance products that not only protect users but also contribute to a healthier planet. The company's dedication to sustainability extends to its business model, operations, structure, and work processes.
By achieving B Corp Certification, SW Sustainability Solutions now stands among leaders in the movement for economic systems change. B Corps build trust with consumers, communities, and suppliers, attract, and retain employees who share their mission. The certification also reflects their commitment to continuous improvement.
For further information about SW Sustainability Solutions and their B Corp Certification, please contact: marketing@swssglobal.com
About SW Sustainability Solutions:
SW Sustainability Solutions is a leading provider of sustainable hand protection. Committed to environmental responsibility, the company leverages innovation to provide high-performance products that protect both users and the planet. SW Sustainability Solutions is dedicated to sustainability and operates with a mission to make a positive impact on society and the environment.
About B Corp Certification:
B Corp Certification is awarded by B Lab Global to companies that meet high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency across a range of social and environmental factors. Companies with B Corp Certification demonstrate their commitment to ethical business practices and a dedication to creating a positive impact on society and the environment.
