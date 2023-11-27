Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires West Orange, NJ-based Commercial Brokers of America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has acquired Commercial Brokers of America of West Orange, NJ. Terms were not disclosed.
Curtis Babb, President of Commercial Brokers of America, stated, “We are excited to bring Commercial Brokers of America to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”
“We are pleased to welcome Commercial Brokers of America” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Commercial Brokers of America has deep knowledge and contacts in commercial property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in New Jersey”
About Union Bay Acquisition
Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.
For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.
Patrick Sullivan
Curtis Babb, President of Commercial Brokers of America, stated, “We are excited to bring Commercial Brokers of America to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”
“We are pleased to welcome Commercial Brokers of America” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Commercial Brokers of America has deep knowledge and contacts in commercial property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in New Jersey”
About Union Bay Acquisition
Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.
For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.
Patrick Sullivan
Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC
+1 917-887-2490
email us here