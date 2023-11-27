Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,648 in the last 365 days.

Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires West Orange, NJ-based Commercial Brokers of America

Union Bay Acquisition Logo

LANSDALE, PA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Bay Acquisition LLC, an aggregator of insurance agencies agent based in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, has acquired Commercial Brokers of America of West Orange, NJ. Terms were not disclosed.

Curtis Babb, President of Commercial Brokers of America, stated, “We are excited to bring Commercial Brokers of America to its next level of growth and development by teaming up with Union Bay.” He added, “we are confident that this transaction with Union Bay will benefit all of our stakeholders – both our insureds and our insurance company partners.”

“We are pleased to welcome Commercial Brokers of America” said Douglas M. Polley, Chairman of Union Bay Acquisition. “Commercial Brokers of America has deep knowledge and contacts in commercial property-casualty insurance, and we are excited to augment our portfolio with their expertise in New Jersey”

About Union Bay Acquisition

Union Bay Acquisition LLC owns property-casualty insurance agent Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC, and acquires small insurance agencies in the Northeast and Midwest. More information on Union Bay can be found at www.unionbayrisk.com.

For more information about this press release, contact Patrick Sullivan of Union Bay Acquisition at psullivan@unionbayrisk.com.

Patrick Sullivan
Union Bay Risk Advisors LLC
+1 917-887-2490
email us here

You just read:

Union Bay Acquisition LLC Acquires West Orange, NJ-based Commercial Brokers of America

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more