KDG Named a Clutch Global B2B Leader and Clutch Champion for Fall 2023

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDG, a leading professional services consultant and technology solutions provider, has been recognized as a Clutch Global B2B leader and a Clutch Champion for Fall 2023. This prestigious accolade marks the fifth year KDG has earned a spot on this global list, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, announced its list of 2023 Clutch Champions, a new award presented to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners. This designation honors business service providers worldwide for their industry expertise and exceptional results. The Clutch Champions distinction is awarded based on specific criteria, including acquiring new, verified client reviews within the past six months, highlighting the recipients' commitment to delivering high-quality services.

"We are thrilled to be named a Clutch Global B2B leader once again," said Kyle David, President and CEO of KDG. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to providing innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our clients. We are proud to be acknowledged as a leader in our field and remain committed to maintaining the high standards that earned us this honor."

This recognition from Clutch is particularly significant as it reflects the trust and satisfaction of KDG's clients, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in the B2B service sector.

KDG's consistent performance and dedication to client satisfaction have been instrumental in its continued success and recognition on the global stage. The company's innovative approach and commitment to quality service continue to set it apart as a leader in the industry. In addition to the more than 30 verified Clutch reviews on their profile, KDG also has over 4,100 customer reviews displayed live on their website, with 98% customer satisfaction.

For more information about KDG and its B2B services, please visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About KDG: KDG (Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of technology and digital services to businesses and organizations across a wide range of industries. Founded in 2001, KDG has a long track record of delivering innovative solutions that help businesses grow and thrive. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, KDG is the partner of choice for businesses looking to leverage technology and digital services to achieve their goals. To learn more, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About Clutch Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. With over 1 million business leaders starting their search at Clutch each month, the platform offers in-depth client interviews and helps discover trusted agency partners for various business needs.

