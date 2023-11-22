How Mt. Ararat High School is Integrating their Community Pathways Program Across the Curriculum

Doug Ware’s role as Community Learning Coordinator is to develop and facilitate Mt Ararat High School’s relatively new Community Pathways program. The overarching goal of the program is to enhance the traditional academic curriculum for the school’s full diversity of students by providing credit-bearing extended learning opportunities. These offerings are intended to engage students in their interests, passions, and potential career paths through discovery, exploration, and experience.

Along with this, Ware has also been working to connect students and classrooms to opportunities in the community through several initiatives including a new Community Pathways Career Exploration Series which brings in a range of guest speakers to the school to discuss their work. He also works to facilitate field trips and other such events in an effort to connect students to both opportunities and place-based experiences.

Ware also co-leads a new “Mt. Ararat Eagles SOAR” summer program, which provides students who may most benefit with the opportunity to engage in traditional boatbuilding and more than a dozen outings over the course of the summer. This year’s cohort had the great fortune of building a traditional wooden skiff at the Maine Maritime Museum under the guidance of their expert boatbuilders.

“I value the opportunities to work with students of all backgrounds and abilities, enriching their lives with relevant, immersive experiences that meet their individual needs, passions, and aspirations,” said Ware.

“We are working to forge Community Pathways collaborations with both external partners and with other programs within our school and district,” added Ware.

Some examples include the incorporation of the Career Exploration Series into the sophomore advisory curriculum, collaborating with the school’s Project GROW school garden club, and countless collaborations with other educators at all levels from elementary right on up to high school where he has been initiating a teaching assistant program. Ware has also involved the district technology integration team, the district gifted and talented, and has also worked with the Facilities and Grounds department at Mt. Ararat to give students career and community exploration experiences.

Ware has also facilitated regular and ongoing collaboration between Mt. Ararat H.S., Brunswick H.S., Morse H.S., Freeport H.S., Midcoast Youth Center, Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber, Retail Association of Maine, Maine Tourism Association, Maine DOE, MDECD, and JMG. This effort is to help develop a regional and cooperative career exploration program. The hope is to expand the program’s offerings in several areas including internships, career exploration bus tours, guest speakers, job posting services, and other events/fairs. ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­

Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs) are hands-on, credit-bearing courses outside of the traditional classroom with an emphasis on community-based career exploration. These opportunities are personalized for students and help them explore options for their professional lives. They help students engage in learning through instruction, assignments, and experiential learning. The Maine Department of Education (DOE), along with state-wide partner Jobs for Maine Graduates (JMG), have made a concerted effort to provide working models, support, and funding opportunities for Maine schools to set up ELO programs within their school communities. To learn more about Maine’s initiatives with extended learning opportunities, visit: https://www.maine.gov/doe/index.php/learning/elo or reach out to Maine DOE ELO Coordinator Rick Wilson at rick.wilson@maine.gov.