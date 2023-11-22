November 22 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards More Than $224,000 to Las Animas, Saguache, and Ouray Counties

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, November 22, 2023 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded $224,438 in grants to Las Animas, Saguache, and Ouray Counties to maintain and upgrade recording technologies, properly index historical documents, and allow customers to access records digitally.

“Las Animas and Ouray Counties can ensure historical documents are accessible to the public and Saguache County will be upgrading their servers and security thanks to my office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board,” said Secretary Griswold. “I’m proud that we can make government more secure, transparent, and accessible to the public!”

Las Animas County was awarded $20,039 to assist with the cost of archive software maintenance so that members of the public can conveniently access historical land records online and digitally. Las Animas County’s Grant Agreement (PDF).

Saguache County was awarded $51,303 to assist with licensing and maintenance costs for its digital recording technologies. Saguache County’s Grant Agreement (PDF).

Ouray County was awarded $153,096 to purchase and implement new digital recording software that will benefit internal staff, county users, and additional customers, and to upgrade equipment and increase accessibility of records for the public. Ouray County’s Grant Agreement (PDF).

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties – especially in rural Colorado – invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

