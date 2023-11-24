Power Diary Announces End of Year Offer
Power Diary
Power Diary End of Year Offer, no subscription fees until February 1st, 2024. Sign up by December 31st, 2023.
Our end of year promotion is Power Diary’s way of empowering health practitioners to focus on client care by eliminating common administrative hassles.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, November 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Diary, a leading practice management software for allied healthcare practitioners, is thrilled to roll out an exclusive, limited-time offer to help new subscribers finish the year strong.
— Damien Adler, Co-Founder & Head of Customer Success
The End of Year Offer includes:
• Free Subscription: Start with Power Diary with no subscription fees until February 1st, 2024, when you convert your account by December 31st, 2023. *Fees for optional services apply.
• 50% Off for the First 6 Months: Enjoy a whopping 50% discount on subscription fees for the initial six months! That means you won’t pay full price for Power Diary until August 2024!
• Free Data Migration: Take advantage of our complimentary data migration services to ensure a smooth transition.
• 1-on-1 Account Setup & Training: Benefit from a one-on-one onboarding session to optimize your Power Diary experience.
• 100% Money-Back Guarantee: If you decide that Power Diary isn’t right for you, simply let us know within your first 12 months with us, and we’ll refund 100% of the subscription fees you’ve paid.
This exclusive promotion is available to new Power Diary customers who sign up for a paid account by December 31st, 2023.
Every Power Diary account includes:
• Telehealth: Unlimited one-on-one video appointments
• Online Forms: Send forms via SMS or email with responses directly populating into client profiles
• Calendar Management: At the heart of Power Diary is a simple but powerful calendar
• SMS & Email Communication: Send up to 3 reminders using a combination of SMS and email
• Treatment Notes: Access a library of 100’s of treatment note templates covering multiple healthcare professions
• Online Bookings: Allow clients to schedule appointments anytime, from anywhere
• Invoices & Payments: Streamline your billing and payment processes, reducing time spent on financial management
• Plus, many more features to explore!
“Our end of year promotion is Power Diary’s way of empowering health practitioners to focus on client care by eliminating common administrative hassles. We’re passionate about supporting the healthcare community and welcome new practices to our family.” - Damien Adler, Co-Founder and Head of Customer Success at Power Diary.
ABOUT POWER DIARY
Power Diary is practice management software trusted by health practitioners worldwide. It includes calendar management, automated appointment reminders (SMS + email), custom treatment note templates, client database, waiting list, invoicing, an online booking portal, 2-way SMS chat, and a lot more!
Power Diary is designed specifically for health clinics. Our vision is to provide the ultimate practice management system that makes running health practices easier, simpler, and more rewarding. Clients range from sole practitioners to large, multi-location practices.
