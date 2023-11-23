Give Direct Veterinary CARE on Giving Tuesday
Support BIPOC and Marginalized Communities: Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity Needs Support this Giving Tuesday
Donating to CARE means providing the resources that we need to leverage the difficult work of systemic change towards human and animal well-being.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Give Tuesday and give Direct CARE. That’s the message from Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE), a workforce development national animal welfare nonprofit. CARE prioritizes raising funds for BIPOC and marginalized communities, but to remain sustainable and uplift communities it takes a special group of supporters to make that a reality. CARE is the only nonprofit specifically focused on diversifying the animal welfare industry. It’s no secret that those in animal welfare tend to be predominately white women, yet pet owners are diverse across all races and genders.
— James Evans, Founder CARE
This Giving Tuesday CARE is launching our CARE Givers Circle. Your donations go towards our Direct CARE fund which provides preventative and emergency veterinary funds without a waiting period.
What is Direct CARE? CARE partners with compassionate vets who value humans just as much as their furry loved ones. We cover the costs of services without an application or proof of income and pay the veterinary provider directly. It’s immediate care so people can bring their pets home.
Any level of donating to CARE is more than a gift, CARE knows that sustainable change needs recurring support. This is the best way to commit to equity.
James Evans, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CARE believes being a donor in our Givers Circle is lifesaving work, “you’re not only helping animals but the people who love or cherish them. We refer to our generous individual donors in the Givers Circle as nurturers. They give us the kindness, compassion, and support to continue our meaningful work. Donating to CARE means providing the resources that we need to leverage the difficult work of systemic change towards human and animal well-being.”
As an added bonus, everyone who makes a generous donation has immediate access to the Changemakers Circle, a community of like-minded individuals dedicated to changing the world for the better. The goal of the Changemakers Circle is to forge meaningful relationships and a community, based on trust and shared commitments.
Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.
