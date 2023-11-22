NEBRASKA, November 22 - CONTACT:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of First Lady Rosalynn Carter

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags be flown at half-staff to honor former first lady Rosalynn Carter. The order is effective Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, until sunset, on the day of Carter’s interment, Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The former first lady will be buried in Plains, Georgia, the hometown she shared with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter. She died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.