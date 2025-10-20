NEBRASKA, October 20 - CONTACT:

Governor Pillen Appoints McGowan as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen appointed Richard P. McGowan of Omaha as district court judge in the Fourth Judicial District. That district consists of Douglas County.

McGowan has had his own law practice in Nebraska for 18 years, focusing on criminal defense, juvenile law, personal injury, guardianship, and other related areas. Prior to opening his practice, McGowan served as an attorney in a variety of private law firms. He is chairperson for the Douglas County Board of Mental Health.

McGowan has a degree in philosophy/sociology from Rockhurst University. He earned his juris doctor from Creighton University School of Law.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf.