Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,704 in the last 365 days.

Extreme, severe drought conditions expand in North Carolina

Light rain didn’t halt the expansion of drought across the state, with the North Carolina’s Drought Management Advisory Council (DMAC) expanding the Extreme Drought (D3) designation to parts of four additional counties in southwestern North Carolina, and classifying 10 more counties in the Piedmont as in Severe Drought.

The new classifications released Wednesday account for precipitation that occurred as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, but most of the state saw less than a tenth of an inch, said Klaus Albertin, chair of DMAC. Mid-week rainfall would be reflected in next week’s drought update. Albertin said the additional precipitation could help prevent conditions from worsening.

“Typically, rain for this time a year is about an inch a week,” Albertin said. “If we get an inch and a half, it could help, but may not improve conditions dramatically. The mid- to long-term forecast is still for a wet winter due to the El Niño pattern, but it’s expected to be January before we start to see big impacts.”

In western North Carolina, DMAC expanded the Extreme Drought classification to Burke, Jackson, Lincoln and Swain counties, in addition to Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Graham, Henderson, Macon, Polk, Rutherford and Transylvania counties. Under Extreme Drought, all water users are advised to follow their Water Shortage Response Plans, adhering to guidelines established during the 2007 drought. Water systems in areas of extreme drought are required to report weekly water usage.

The DMAC also expanded the Severe Drought classification for an additional 10 counties in central North Carolina, encompassing 40 total counties. Until further notice, DMAC strongly urges local government implementation of drought response actions - in addition to previous advisories - for all water users located in, or dependent on, water resources from the areas of the state in Severe Drought conditions. Recommendations include examining water delivery systems to minimize loss and maximize efficiency, eliminating non-essential water use and evaluating options for reuse, reclamation and/or recycling into daily operations.

In addition, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate (D1) drought conditions continued in eastern North Carolina. Across the state, all or parts of 96 counties were classified as abnormally dry or worse.

DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursdays. The next map update will be on Nov. 30. To learn more, visit https://www.ncdrought.org/education.

###

You just read:

Extreme, severe drought conditions expand in North Carolina

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more