22 November 2023

122

Press conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the partnership between Turkmenistan and the EU

On November 22, 2023, as part of the Days of European Culture in Turkmenistan, a press conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the partnership between Turkmenistan and the European Union was held at the EU Delegation office.

During her speech, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova congratulated paticipants on this significant date and emphasized that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with the European Union.

It was noted that regular meetings and negotiations at the highest level contribute to the expansion and strengthening of comprehensive cooperation in a wide range of areas. In this context, it was noted that the meeting between the President of Turkmenistan and the President of the European Council, held on September 18, 2023 in New York, became a significant stage in cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU.

The Turkmen side noted the effective interaction of the parties within the framework of the inter-parliamentary dialogue. In this context, regular meetings between representatives of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the European Parliament was emphasized.

The “Central Asia-European Union” cooperation format was noted as one of the important mechanisms for expanding partnerships, within the framework of which programs and projects aimed at strengthening trade and economic ties, partnerships in the field of transport, digitalization, ecology and energy, as well as cultural -humanitarian sphere, including education and healthcare.

The participants of the press conference exchanged views on the successes achieved and prospects for further cooperation.