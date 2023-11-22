November 22 - Bipartisan Post-Election Risk-Limiting Audit of Colorado’s 2023 Coordinated Election Complete

State of Colorado

Denver, November 22, 2023 - Colorado’s Bipartisan Risk-Limiting Audit (RLA) of the 2023 Coordinated Election is complete. The Secretary of State’s office worked with Colorado’s county clerks to complete a bipartisan risk-limiting audit that verified the results of the election.

“Colorado’s 2023 Coordinated Election results have been verified once again by the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit. This audit is one of many tools my office uses to ensure Colorado’s elections are safe, secure, and accurate,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “Colorado is the best place to be a voter.”

The Risk Limiting Audit verifies ballots were tabulated according to the intent of the voters who cast them. A Risk Limiting Audit gives a statistical level of confidence that the outcome of an election is correct.

The Bipartisan Risk-Limiting Audit began with the selection of a race in each county to be audited on November 9, 2023. In addition to County-level races, Proposition HH was also audited. Following that selection, a 20-digit number – the “random seed” – was generated on November 17, 2023. That number was entered into a pseudo-random number generator incorporated in the Secretary of State’s open-source RLA software, which resulted in a selection of individual ballots for each county to examine and audit. This process, which is both truly random and replicable, ensures the statistical validity of the audit.

Colorado’s first statewide RLA was conducted after the 2017 Coordinated Election. Risk-Limiting audits are considered by election experts to be the highest standard post-election audits. To learn more about Risk-Limiting Audits in Colorado, please visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov.