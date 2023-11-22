Continuation of top-level talks between Tajikistan and Russia

TAJIKISTAN, November 22 - Today, November 22, within the framework of the official visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to the Russian Federation, a top-level meeting between Tajikistan and Russia continued in Moscow.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, during a working breakfast, discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation between the two countries and exchanged views on the results of yesterday's official negotiations, which were considered useful in terms of further promotion of strategic partnership and alliance relations between the parties.

The heads of state also continued to exchange views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.