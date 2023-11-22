LigaData Partners with Google Cloud Platform to Enhance Telco Tech with AI and Cloud Innovations

Customers using LigaData on Google Cloud can now experience enhanced ease of access, cost-effective solutions that enable flexibility in transitioning from capital to operational expenditures, and unparalleled elastic scalability...

PALO ALTO, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LigaData is pleased to announce a new partnership with Google, where it will act as a Sell and Build partner for the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This collaboration is a significant move to enhance communications service providers' transformation from Telcos to Techcos. LigaData offers advanced machine learning-powered Telecom AI Apps and a Telecom Data Fabric purpose-built to help communication service providers extract more excellent value from their data. This platform enables new and improved data-driven, revenue-generating services focused on their subscribers and digital services. This partnership with Google Cloud reinforces LigaData’s commitment to staying at the forefront of cloud technology innovation.

LigaData boasts a team of Google Cloud certified engineers and is dedicated to achieving Google Cloud’s Data Management Specialization. Their expertise will ensure clients receive top-tier telecom data and AI products and services, particularly in managing and optimizing data in the cloud. With a deep understanding of the evolving needs of communications service providers in today's evolving digital landscape, our partnership strongly emphasizes the benefits of public cloud services. Customers using LigaData on Google Cloud can now experience enhanced ease of access, cost-effective solutions that enable flexibility in transitioning from capital to operational expenditures, and unparalleled elastic scalability – critical elements for Telcos operating in a dynamic market.

In response to the growing demand for localized and reliable cloud services, Google Cloud is expanding its data center presence in the Middle East and Africa. With new centers in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, Google will bring its services closer to its clients, offering faster, more secure, and robust data management solutions.

A core aspect of LigaData’s collaboration involves utilizing Google Cloud's cutting-edge data and AI services, including Google BigQuery, Looker, and Vertex AI. Integrating these advanced technologies into LigaData’s products allows LigaData to offer products that provide state-of-the-art data analytics and AI machine learning capabilities. This empowers LigaData’s clients to harness the power of data-driven Telecom Apps and secure a competitive edge against other providers.

LigaData provides innovative cloud telecom data and AI products across the globe, especially in emerging market economies in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on driving digital transformation, LigaData is setting new standards around cloud-based products and services for communications service providers.

For more information about LigaData and its services, please visit: https://cloud.google.com/find-a-partner/partner/ligadata-inc

About LigaData:

LigaData of Silicon Valley empowers Telcos in their data-driven business transformation journey through AI-driven telecom and fintech products, a real-time low-TCO hybrid-cloud data fabric, and dedicated professional and managed services. LigaData’s software products and services are used by over 30 communications service providers, supporting over 350 million worldwide subscribers to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure by enabling new and enhanced data-driven revenue-generating services.

