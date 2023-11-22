Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Announces Sale of Prime Lots on Northwest Blvd
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is proud to announce it represented IHS Consultants, LP in the sale of the second lot in the development on Northwest Blvd to Cotton Candy, LLC. Construction has started on a 4,000 SF building to be the new location for Mike Cotton’s BBQ.
Mike Cotton’s BBQ will be located next to Taco Bell which is now open. Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. also represented IHS Consultants, LP in the sale of the lot to Taco Bell. Mike Cotton’s BBQ has been operating in the area since 2012. Mike comes from a BBQ family. Mike’s grandfather started Joe Cotton’s BBQ in Robstown in 1947 and was open until it burned down in 2011.
The sale of the two lots were handled by Lynann Pinkham who specializes in retail transactions for Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. For more information please contact Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. at 361-289-5168 or visit https://craveyrealestate.com
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Phone: 361-289-5168
Email: lynann@craveyrealestate.com
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail, and land properties in the South Texas region.
