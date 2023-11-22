ICARO Launches AI-Generated Content with Brazilian Telco TIM Brasil

ICARO’s TITAN Generative AI Platform Creates Breaking News through Artificial Intelligence for Brazil’s Leading Telecom

NEW YORK, NY, 10560, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc. a Technology Media for Telecom (TMT) sector company, has announced the launch of new AI-generated content on the TIM News portal, operated jointly between TIM Brasil and ICARO.

The AI-created content on TIM News comes from events and trends that are discovered and evaluated by TITAN in real time before being parsed, categorized, aggregated and grouped to create original stories. This process provides TIM News audiences with comprehensive and engaging content, from the fastest-breaking news to emerging media trends.

ICARO TITAN produces articles for TIM News with content across Brazilian National News, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, World, Politics, and Technology content verticals. An expert team of editors provides insights through the content generation and management process, using a toolset that allows them to review and modify content to conform with established quality controls. With ICARO TITAN, small teams can use ICARO AI to generate more than a thousand unique articles per day.

“In our mission to deliver high-quality AI products and services in partnership with Telecoms, media broadcast companies and mobile platforms, ICARO is extremely pleased with the results of our first AI-generated content launch on TIM News,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “ICARO’s TITAN Generative AI produces relevant content with accuracy and efficiency, allowing teams to focus on creating media that matches the consumption trends of audiences.”

Generative media products from ICARO include brand-safe text articles, sporting event recaps, and automated text-to-video creation, all of which reduce operational complexity and expenses while increasing content quality and output in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Italian languages. ICARO plans a multi-language and regional rollout of the platform, with a Phase 1 launch of Generative AI enterprise solutions imminent for customers in Brazil. Phase 2 capabilities will be deployed to customers in Colombia and North America, followed by Phase 3 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.