Maine Student Writing Contest: Share About a Teacher

Maine’s County and State Teacher of the Year Association (MCSTOYA) in partnership with the Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) Association have announced their second annual student writing contest. The prompt is “share about a teacher who made a positive difference in your day, week, year, or life.”

To learn more about the writing prompts and rules for this contest, visit https://www.mainecela.org/student-writing-contest.html at MCELA’s website. The contest closes on December 22, 2023.

Download a flyer that you can print out.

For more information or questions, reach out to Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association Board Member Heather Webster, heather_webster@msad40.org and/or Maine Council for English Language Arts President

Patti Forster, patti.forster@fivetowns.net.