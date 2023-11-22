Streamlining Restaurant Payments: Do Your Order's Latest Integration with SumUp Air
Do Your Order, a comprehensive restaurant management platform, has taken a significant step forward by integrating with SumUp Air.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's rapidly evolving restaurant industry, efficiency and customer satisfaction are paramount. To stay ahead of the curve, restaurants need innovative solutions that enhance their operations and the overall dining experience. Do Your Order, a comprehensive restaurant management platform, has taken a significant step forward by integrating with SumUp Air, a cutting-edge credit card reader.
Do Your Order: Revolutionizing the Restaurant Experience
Do Your Order is a game-changer for the restaurant industry. It offers an all-in-one platform solution, including digital menus, self-ordering and payment options, on-table service, inventory management, and robust reporting tools. Designed to boost sales margins and customer satisfaction, Do Your Order has earned a reputation as a reliable partner for restaurants worldwide.
The SumUp Air Integration: Taking Payments to the Next Level
Do Your Order's latest integration with SumUp Air adds a new layer of convenience and efficiency to the platform. SumUp Air is a portable and versatile credit card reader that connects seamlessly with mobile devices via Bluetooth. Its portability and ease of use make it an ideal choice for restaurants of all sizes.
Key Benefits of the Integration:
Seamless Payment Processing: With SumUp Air, restaurant staff can process payments swiftly and securely. Customers can pay at the table, reducing wait times and enhancing their dining experience.
Flexibility and Mobility: SumUp Air is incredibly versatile, allowing servers to take payments anywhere in the restaurant. It's particularly useful for outdoor seating areas or food trucks, where traditional POS systems may not be practical.
Cost-Effective: SumUp Air offers competitive pricing with transparent fees, making it an affordable choice for businesses looking to upgrade their payment processing capabilities.
Reliability: SumUp Air rarely experiences payment failures, ensuring that transactions go smoothly and reliably.
How to Integrate SumUp Air with Do Your Order:
1. Ensure that your mobile device and SumUp Air have Bluetooth enabled.
2. Access the payment button on the restaurant screen in Do Your Order.
3. Select "Terminal Payments" and choose SumUp as the credit card reader.
4. Begin billing as usual, and the amount will be automatically transferred to the credit card terminal.
5. Confirm the payment by inserting or tapping the card on the terminal.
Here is a link to a step by step guide on how to connect SumUp Air to DOYO app: Revolutionizing Restaurant Payments: The Seamless Integration of SumUp Air with Do Your Order | DOYO
Elevating the Dining Experience
Do Your Order's integration with SumUp Air represents a significant step toward enhancing the dining experience for both restaurant owners and customers. By streamlining payment processes, reducing wait times, and ensuring reliability, this integration is set to become a game-changer in the restaurant industry.
In a world where convenience and speed are valued more than ever, Do Your Order's commitment to innovation and seamless integration positions it as a top choice for restaurants looking to thrive in a competitive market. SumUp Air is the perfect partner for this journey, offering an efficient and cost-effective payment solution that aligns perfectly with Do Your Order's mission to transform the restaurant experience.
