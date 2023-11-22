22 November 2023

74

Turkmen-Chinese ministerial consultations took place

On November 21, 2023, consultations were held in Beijing between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the People's Republic of China. The Turkmen delegation at the consultations was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev, the Chinese side was represented by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Ma Zhaoxu.

During the meeting, the parties paid attention to the key areas of Turkmen-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership. In this context, it was emphasized that the impetus for interstate relations is given by a constructive and consistent dialogue at the level of the leadership of the two states, within the framework of which a wide range of issues are discussed for the further development and strengthening of mutually beneficial and fruitful cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

Successful cooperation between Turkmenistan and China within the framework of international and regional organizations, primarily the UN, was stated. The parties also exchanged views on priority issues of interaction within the framework of the “Central Asia-China” cooperation format.

The diplomats noted effective cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, analyzed the progress of joint activities in the field of energy, transport and communication interconnectedness, and cultural and humanitarian areas.