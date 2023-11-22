Submit Release
Bishop of Namirembe elected

The House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda sitting at St Stephen’s Cathedral Naluwerere in East Busoga Diocese today 20th November 2023, has elected Ven. Canon Moses Banja as the 6th Bishop of Namirembe Diocese.

He will be consecrated and enthroned on 10th December 2023 at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe.

Ven Canon Moses Banja was born on 20th October 1964 in Nakabugo Bbira, Busiro. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour on 3rd December 1989. He was ordained in 1996 and priested in 1998.

He is married to Rev. Canon. Prof. Olivia Nassaka Banja and God has blessed them with three Children.

Ven Canon Moses Banja holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Divinity from Makerere University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Education from Makerere University.

He is currently the Archdeacon of Luzira Archdeaconry in Namirembe Diocese.

