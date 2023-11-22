Rumi Spice Announces Afghan Artisan Auction for Earthquake Relief
Women during the saffron harvest in Herat, Afghanistan harvesting Rumi Spice premium Afghan Saffron.
Rumi Spice announces Afghan Artisan Auction: A celebration of culture and support for earthquake relief, diverging from Black Friday consumerism
This auction is a celebration of Afghan culture and resilience. It's an opportunity for us to share stories of hope and beauty beyond the war-torn narrative often associated with Afghanistan”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move that aligns with its core values of cultural connection and social responsibility, Rumi Spice announces its Afghan Artisan Auction for Earthquake Relief. This initiative, running through Tuesday, November 28 (Giving Tuesday), offers a meaningful alternative to Black Friday. Rumi Spice has also declared its decision to step away from Black Friday sales, emphasizing a commitment to mindful consumerism and impactful purchasing.
— Keith Alaniz, CEO & Co-Founder
The auction features unique, handcrafted items by Afghan refugee artisans, with 100% of the proceeds dedicated to aiding earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan.
This auction features gifts that gives three times:
1. Acquire a Unique Artisan Gift: Each item in the auction is a unique, handcrafted work of art, a reflection of the rich heritage and exceptional craftsmanship of these Afghan refugee artisans.
2. Support Artisan Empowerment: Purchases provide vital support to these artisans, helping them rebuild their lives and sustain their artistic traditions.
3. Contribute to Earthquake Relief in Afghanistan: 100% of the profits from purchases are dedicated to aiding the earthquake relief efforts in Afghanistan, making a significant difference in the lives of those affected.
Keith Alaniz, CEO of Rumi Spice, explains "Our decision to opt out of Black Friday and focus on the Afghan Artisan Auction is rooted in our desire to promote mindful consumerism and to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Afghanistan through these unique artisanal pieces, all while making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by the earthquake.”
Participation in Giving Tuesday:
Giving Tuesday marks a worldwide initiative of kindness, empowering individuals and groups to make a positive impact on their communities and beyond. This day is dedicated to fostering generosity in all its forms. This auction aligns perfectly with the spirit of Giving Tuesday, offering a unique opportunity to give back in a way that continues to resonate.
In addition to the auction, Rumi Spice is accepting donations of any amount for earthquake relief in Afghanistan, further contributing to their mission of support and cultural sharing.
Rumi Spice's initiative is a testament to its mission of sharing the rich culture of Afghanistan and promoting peace through commerce. "This auction is a celebration of Afghan culture and resilience. It's an opportunity for us to share stories of hope and beauty beyond the war-torn narrative often associated with Afghanistan," adds Alaniz.
As the holiday season approaches, Rumi Spice invites everyone to join in this meaningful movement. Whether through bidding in the auction, making donations for earthquake relief, or simply spreading the word, each action contributes to a larger impact.
About Rumi Spice:
Rumi Spice, founded by military veterans, is committed to sourcing the highest quality spices directly from Afghan farmers, empowering Afghan women, and supporting economic development in Afghanistan. The company is dedicated to connecting cultures and communities through the rich flavors and stories of its products.
