Senate Resolution 211 Printer's Number 1245

PENNSYLVANIA, November 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1245

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

211

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STREET, SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD,

SANTARSIERO, MILLER, COMITTA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,

SCHWANK, COLLETT AND KANE, NOVEMBER 21, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 21, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of March 2024 as "Muslim Heritage and

Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth takes great pride in the varied

religious and cultural traditions of its residents and seeks to

afford all residents the opportunity to better understand,

recognize and appreciate the rich histories, cultures and shared

principles of Muslim Americans; and

WHEREAS, Muslims are the world's second-largest religious

group, with 1.9 billion adherents, representing approximately

25% of the world's population; and

WHEREAS, Muslims have made significant contributions that

shape our world, including notable achievements in philosophy,

mathematics, astronomy, physics, chemistry, medicine,

architecture, music, literature, athletics and the arts; and

WHEREAS, The 3.85 million Muslims in the United States come

from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, including African-

American Muslims, immigrants and native-born Americans, and

