Senate Resolution 211 Printer's Number 1245
PENNSYLVANIA, November 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1245
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
211
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STREET, SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, HAYWOOD,
SANTARSIERO, MILLER, COMITTA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA,
SCHWANK, COLLETT AND KANE, NOVEMBER 21, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 21, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of March 2024 as "Muslim Heritage and
Appreciation Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth takes great pride in the varied
religious and cultural traditions of its residents and seeks to
afford all residents the opportunity to better understand,
recognize and appreciate the rich histories, cultures and shared
principles of Muslim Americans; and
WHEREAS, Muslims are the world's second-largest religious
group, with 1.9 billion adherents, representing approximately
25% of the world's population; and
WHEREAS, Muslims have made significant contributions that
shape our world, including notable achievements in philosophy,
mathematics, astronomy, physics, chemistry, medicine,
architecture, music, literature, athletics and the arts; and
WHEREAS, The 3.85 million Muslims in the United States come
from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, including African-
American Muslims, immigrants and native-born Americans, and
