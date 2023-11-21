Senate Bill 990 Printer's Number 1246

PENNSYLVANIA, November 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1246

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

990

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BREWSTER, BROWN AND SCHWANK,

NOVEMBER 21, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, NOVEMBER 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in financial responsibility, further providing for

required financial responsibility.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1786(d) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1786. Required financial responsibility.

* * *

(d) Suspension of registration and operating privilege.--

* * *

(1.2) The department may not impose the penalties under

this subsection if the owner of a motor vehicle or the

insurer of the motor vehicle furnishes proof of the required

financial responsibility to the department within ten days of

the alleged violation.

* * *

