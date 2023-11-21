Senate Bill 990 Printer's Number 1246
PENNSYLVANIA, November 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1246
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
990
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BREWSTER, BROWN AND SCHWANK,
NOVEMBER 21, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, NOVEMBER 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in financial responsibility, further providing for
required financial responsibility.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1786(d) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1786. Required financial responsibility.
* * *
(d) Suspension of registration and operating privilege.--
* * *
(1.2) The department may not impose the penalties under
this subsection if the owner of a motor vehicle or the
insurer of the motor vehicle furnishes proof of the required
financial responsibility to the department within ten days of
the alleged violation.
* * *
