Pacific Tourism Organisation participates at ADB Workshop on Regional Cooperation to Promote Sustainable Tourism

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) recently participated in the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) workshop on “Regional Cooperation and Integration to Promote Sustainability and Digital Transformation of Tourism.”

This gathering brought together international and regional organisations-Asia Development Bank (ADB), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), UNESCAP, Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), SPTO, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) to share insights and experiences, specifically focusing on sustainable tourism and digital transformation.

SPTO’s Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Cocker, said the workshop provided SPTO the opportunity to increase its profile, share updates on the organisations recovery work and learn from the other organisations attending.

Mr. Cocker shed light SPTOs Pacific Sustainable Tourism activities in the region aligned to the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Policy Framework (PSTPF) and SPTO’s five-year Pacific Tourism Digital Transformation Project during the workshop’s Digital Transformation sessions. This transformative project, funded by the New Zealand government, utilises digital innovation to revolutionise the Pacific Tourism Industry.

Mr. Cocker presented SPTO’s current state and future initiatives.

“As a result of the workshop we gained insights and knowledge of best practices learnt related to resilience building post-COVID19, economic recovery, sustainable tourism, digital transformation, niche tourism and promotional events that will assist SPTO members moving forward post-COVID-19. We explored strategies for fostering regional cooperation to address shared challenges and promote resilience. Additionally, we delved into the role of tourism in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, recognising its potential to contribute to economic growth, environmental conservation, gender empowerment, and reducing inequality,” he said.

“The workshop served as a platform for SPTO to not only contribute substantially to ongoing discussions but also to position itself as a key player in the sustainable tourism and digital transformation narrative, showcasing the Pacific’s commitment to shaping the future of the tourism industry. I would like to congratulate ADB for organising a successful workshop that brought together for the first time international and regional organisations to share their expertise and experiences on what their respective organisations were doing in the tourism space. Furthermore, I would like to sincerely thank ADB for funding SPTO’s attendance at this auspicious event.”