Hear Ye Hear Ye, Children’s Winter Fair at Beginnings

Press release from Beginnings:

Beginnings is excited to announce that our annual Children’s Winter Fair will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Beginnings Octagon in Briceland. This magical holiday fair features delicious food, unique holiday shopping, crafts and gifts made by children and as always, kids of all ages will have an opportunity to create works of art at the craft tables for their family and friends.

Vendor booth spaces are available for adults and for entrepreneurial children. Anyone interested in a booth should call 923-3617 for more information or to reserve a space. Vendor spaces are $20.00 and kid tables will be $5.00.

Musicians, singers, actors, magicians, or dancers of all ages are invited to perform. All kids are invited to share their own entertainment act or musical performance. For more information, or to reserve a time slot for a performance, call 923-3617.

Please come and join the fun at the Children’s Winter Faire on Saturday, December 2nd. Call Julia at 707-923-3617 to reserve a table or to sign up to perform.