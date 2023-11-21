Briceland Vineyards – Thanksgiving Weekend Wine Sale & Open House Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 & 25, 1-5pm

Press release from Briceland Wine:

Briceland Vineyards is hosting Black Friday and Small Business Saturday Sale & Open House Wine Tasting. All wines are on sale for your holiday table and for local and shipped gifts.

The event will be held at the winery in Briceland on Friday and Saturday, November 24th & 25th from 1 to 5pm. Cheeses, Charcuterie and other tasty bites will be served. Gluten Free and Vegan Friendly.

Featured white and sparkling wines will include 2017 Ishi Pishi Ranch Humboldt Sparking Rose Pet Nat, 2021 Ishi Pishi Humboldt Gewurztraminer, 2021 Spirit Canyon Vineyard Mendocino Arneis & NV Rosé Cuvée. Reds will include 2017 Ronda’s Vineyard Humboldt Pinot Noir, 2016 Phelps Vineyard Humboldt Pinot Noir, 2017 Ishi Pishi Ranch Humboldt Zinfandel, 2018 Ishi Pishi Ranch Humboldt Sangiovese, 2018 Round Valley Vineyard Mendocino Tempranillo and NV Ishi Pishi Ranch Noir d’Orleans, a Bordeaux style blend.

We at Briceland feel that it is important to stick together within our community and support local non-profits, fire departments and businesses, particularly producers. Briceland prides itself on its local workforce, low carbon footprint and its close relationships with local grape farmers. Over three-fourths of the grapes that are used in Briceland’s wines are grown in Humboldt, most of which come from tiny organic family vineyards scattered throughout the Eel and Mattole River valleys. Briceland Vineyards is the most awarded producer of wines from Humboldt grapes since 1985