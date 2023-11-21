TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - On November 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for an official visit to the Russian Federation.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, Ministers of Defense, Internal Affairs, Economic Development and Trade, Industry and New Technologies, Energy and Water Resources, Transport, Labor, Migration and Employment of Population, Education and Science, Agriculture, Culture, Finance, the Chairman of the Committee on Architecture and Construction, the heads of customs and execution services, the president of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and other officials.