Official welcoming ceremony at the Vnukovo-2 Airport of Moscow

TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - On November 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived on an official visit in the city of Moscow, Russian Federation.

The official welcoming ceremony of the distinguished guest, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, was held at the Vnukovo-2 Airport of Moscow.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was warmly received by high-ranking representatives of the Government of the Russian Federation.

For a worthy welcome, the airport area was decorated with the state flags of the two countries, the Honor Guard company of the Armed Forces of the Moscow Garrison and the military orchestra of wind instruments lined up.

After the report of the Commander of the Honor Guard company, the national anthems of the two countries were performed here.

The official welcoming ceremony ended with the passing of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in front of the Honor Guard company and tribute to the Honor Guard company standard, and a solemn parade of the Honor Guard of the Armed Forces units in front of the distinguished guest.