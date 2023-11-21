Submit Release
Ceremony of awarding the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, with the state award of the Russian Federation - the Order "For Service to the Fatherland"

TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - Today, the ceremony of awarding the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, who is on an official visit to the capital of the Russian Federation, was held in the Kremlin Palace.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation on awarding our Head of State with this state award of Russia was read.

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, while presenting the award, emphasized the special contribution and services of the Leader of the Nation in strengthening and expanding the friendly relations, strategic partnership and alliance between Tajikistan and Russia, which today are successfully developing in all areas of mutual interest.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in his turn, expressed his gratitude for this great decision of the President of the Russian Federation and attributed it, first of all, to the high appreciation of the services of all the people of Tajikistan in the continuous development and strengthening of relations between Tajikistan and Russia.

It was expressed that with the joint efforts of the parties, the interstate relations of the two countries will continue to be deepened and expanded in the spirit of friendship, good understanding and mutual respect.

