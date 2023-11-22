Honoring the Heart and Soul of eDiscovery: The 2023 Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award Nominees
Embracing the Legacy of Friendship and Support on eDiscovery Day.
We are honored to recognize these extraordinary individuals who bring joy, guidance, and a sense of community to the eDiscovery field.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a spirited celebration, the eDiscovery community honors this year's Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award nominees. More than an accolade, this award commemorates the late Gayle O'Connor, renowned for her warmth, mentorship, and the joyous spirit she brought to the eDiscovery field.
The Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award is a heartfelt tribute to those who exhibit exceptional enthusiasm, mentorship, friendship, and a cheerleading spirit in eDiscovery, legal technology, information governance, cybersecurity, and data privacy.
The selection of the nominees is based on peer nominations, reflecting the deep admiration and respect these individuals have earned for their ability to uplift and inspire others.
The essence of the award lies in recognizing those who, like Gayle O'Connor, are known for their infectious enthusiasm and unwavering support for others. These individuals are professionals, mentors, friends, and cheerleaders within the eDiscovery community. Each nominee will be celebrated for their professional expertise and role in creating a supportive, enthusiastic environment in eDiscovery. They exemplify the spirit of Gayle O'Connor - a beacon of cheer, a mentor, and a friend.
This year's esteemed nominees, renowned for uplifting their peers, include:
- Linda Baynes, Director, IT Governance, Risk, and Compliance at KLDiscovery
- Julie Brown, Director of Practice Technology at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Jeremy Burdge, Head of Legal Engineering - Americas at Hogan Lovells
- Cat Casey, Chief Growth Officer at Reveal
- Wale Elegbe, Partner at Deloitte
- Janice Hoffman, Sr. Global Program Manager, Academic at Relativity
- Lai Le, Experienced Manager at BDO
- Kalina Leopold, Director of Growth at Lupl
- Mary Mack and Kaylee Walstad of the EDRM
- Scott Milner, Partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Shana Pederson, Manager, eData Recruiting at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Founder/CEO at Life Preserver Project
- Jeff Pouliot, Senior Director of Paralegal Services at Morrison Foerster
- Maribel Rivera, VP of Strategy and Client Engagement at ACEDS
- Jon Rowe, Founder and CEO at Pinpoint Labs
- Joy Rush, CEO at ILTA
- Monique Sever, Litigation Support & eDiscovery Supervisor at Harper Grey LLP
- Jeanne Somma, COO at Lineal
The 2023 recipient will be announced on eDiscovery Day, December 7, 2023, during a 15-minute webinar at 3:00 pm ET. The webinar will highlight a significant and heartwarming moment in the annual eDiscovery Day calendar. The legal community is invited to experience the warmth and camaraderie as the nominees are honored and this year's winner is announced. Registration to attend is available at https://go.exterro.com/l/43312/2023-11-10/fg3mz2.
About the Gayle O'Connor Spirit Award
The Gayle O'Connor (GO) Spirit Award celebrates e-discovery and legal technology community members whose singular energy, enthusiasm, and verve echo the spirit of the late Gayle O'Connor (1956-2020). The GO Spirit Award recipients have contributed to e-discovery, legal technology, information governance, cybersecurity, or data privacy through efforts that inspire, educate, or promote our community's common interest and cohesion. Recipients of the GO Spirit Award are individuals in the legal profession who best exemplify Gayle O'Connor's spirit and work ethic by serving as an example for other individuals in the profession through attitude, collegiality, energy, and accomplishments, thereby serving as a positive example for not just those in the legal industry but all people. Each recipient's efforts inspire, educate, or promote the common interest and cohesion of our community. The GO Spirit Award is presented each December on eDiscovery Day. Learn more about the GO Spirit Award on LinkedIn.
