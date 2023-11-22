SCAN Adds TECQ Foundation/Van Lang IPA to Texas Provider Network
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, has added TECQ Foundation/Van Lang IPA, a physician led provider multilingual medical group, to its provider network* in Harris County, Texas, effective January 1, 2024.
“We are very excited to partner with TECQ Foundation/Van Lang to provide our members in Harris County access to a network of physicians and specialists who can address their unique needs,” said Wendy Zhao, SCAN’s general manager of Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. “TECQ Foundation/Van Lang’s commitment to delivering personalized care parallels SCAN’s mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
“At TECQ Foundation/Van Lang IPA, we align with experienced, passionate professionals who understand healthcare to enhance our medical provider’s day to day workflow. We succeed because we understand population health, value-based contracting, technology, and we understand the multiple competing priorities from all parties involved in the healthcare delivery process. “We are proud to be affiliated with SCAN Health Plan who shares our focus on member centric care” said Dac Vu, MD, CEO.
Current SCAN members and those eligible for Medicare who choose SCAN Health Plan in Harris County, Texas will have additional access to more primary care physicians and specialists through TECQ Foundation/Van Lang IPA’s network.
People can sign up with SCAN Health Plan for 2024 during the Medicare Annual Election Period, which runs through December 7, 2023.
*Other providers are available in SCAN Health Plan’s network.
About SCAN Health Plan
SCAN Health Plan is one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 287,000 members across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and in 2024, New Mexico. Since its founding in 1977, SCAN has been a mission-driven organization dedicated to keeping seniors healthy and independent. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN also offers educational programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities and other community services. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About Van Lang
TECQ Foundation/Van Lang IPA, is an independent physician association founded by primary care physicians and is a physician-led organization who has been providing clinical care in Houston for more than ten years. TECQ Foundation/Van Lang physicians value the confidence entrusted by our patients, their friends and family in selecting Van Lang IPA physicians as their primary care providers.
Media Contacts:
SCAN
Seffrah Orlando
sorlando@scanhealthplan.com
562-508-6781
TECQ Foundation
info@tecqpartners.com
832-720-7789
Seffrah Orlando
