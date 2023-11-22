Trees for All: Dallas City Council District 9 Receives 100 New Trees

Groups of third, fourth and fifth graders from Charles A. Gill Elementary in Dallas helped get trees in the ground. Charles A. Gill Elementary is located in District 9 of Dallas. This particular area has been identified as a high priority planting area for the City, according to Texas Trees Foundation's Tree Equity Planting Map. Children took the planting opportunity not only to learn how to plant trees, but make a snowman in the mud. Chinquapin Oak, Mexican Sycamore, and Eastern Redbud are a few of the varieties planted at the school.

This planting is an awesome experience for our scholars. It’s teaching them partnership and how to get together and work together as a team and get the trees planted.” — Chandra Roberson, Principal of Charles A. Gill Elementary

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas City Council’s District 9, Charles A. Gill Elementary, located in a high priority area for tree planting, welcomed 100 new trees on Friday, November 10. Fifty trees were planted at the school with the energetic help of third, fourth, and fifth-graders – and 50 trees were distributed to parents and neighbors. Species planted included Bigtooth Maple, Eastern Redbud, Mexican Plum, and several more. The tree giveaway included Oklahoma Redbud and Black Gum trees.

“This is an awesome experience for our scholars,” said Chandra Roberson, Principal of Charles A. Gill Elementary. “It’s a way to really give back to our community, because not only is it teaching them science, math, fun and excitement, but it’s also teaching them partnership and how to get together and work together as a team and get the trees planted.”

The planting at Charles A. Gill Elementary was selected based on the research in the Dallas Tree Equity Planting Map, which overlays tree canopy coverage with other indicators of community need, including air quality, poverty, and public health. This information helps Texas Trees Foundation and its City and community partners plant trees where they are most needed.

Increasing tree canopy aligns with Dallas’ 2020 Comprehensive Environmental & Climate Action Plan (CECAP), a priority for all the districts across the City, including Council Member Paula Blackmon’s District 9.

Tree plantings are not possible without the support of partners committed to forestry. One Tree Planted plants trees in countries around the world. One Earth One Chance is focused on planting and maintaining trees and shrubs to restore urban spaces and sequester carbon. Junior League of Dallas has partnered with Texas Trees Foundation for the second time this fall and is committed to building a better Dallas.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for the neighbors, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

In the City of Dallas, there are an estimated 14.7 million trees (Texas Trees Foundation, 2015) producing $239 million in quantifiable environmental benefits annually (Texas Tree Foundation, 2019). These trees also provide aesthetic, social, and spiritual benefits that go beyond monetary value.

In addition, trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings.

All involved in the planting were happy to see Charles A. Gill Elementary become greener, cleaner, and healthier, and neighbors welcomed their free trees for planting at their homes.