Transportation Commission awards nearly $46.8 million in contracts in November

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded nearly $46.8 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 16 regular business meeting.

A $8.53 million bid was awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for a project involving milling, overlay, high performance wearing course, concrete slab repairs and other work on approximately 8.4 miles of Interstate 80 eastbound between Rawlins and Laramie in Carbon County.

The commission awarded a $7.73 million bid to Coldwater Group Inc., based out of Utah, for a combined project involving bridge lighting system installation and bridge rehabilitation work, which includes work on abutments, expansion joints, bridge deck, approach slabs, bridge railing, safety and pedestrian fencing and other rehabilitation work. The project is located at the overpass over the Union Pacific Railroad located at mile post 5.31 on I-80/US Highway 189 in Evanston.

The completion date for the above projects is Oct. 31, 2024.

Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company was awarded an almost $6.97 million bid for a preservation project involving leveling, overlay, chip seal, widening maintenance turnarounds, fence replacement, rip rap placement, guardrail replacement, bit curb placement, bridge deck repair and other work on approximately 6.4 miles of Wyoming Highway 789 between Thermopolis and Kirby in Hot Springs County. The project completion date is June 30, 2025.

Also expected to be complete by June 30, 2025, is a project spanning 12.3 miles of Wyoming Highway 320 between Wheatland and Dwyer in Platte County. The scope of work includes milling, overlay, chip seal, fence replacement and bridge rehabilitation on three structures, which includes bridge rail and expansion joints. The project was awarded to Sundance-based Croell Inc. with a bid of almost $5.76 million.

The commission awarded a $6.32 million bid to Casper-based Modern Electric Co. for a project involving the removal of 94 high mast light towers and the installation of 71 high mast light towers, plus additional roadway lighting installation. The project is located in various locations within Albany, Carbon, Laramie and Sweetwater Counties with a completion date of Oct. 31, 2025.

Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. was awarded a nearly $4.87 million bid for a combined project located on approximately 8.10 miles of US Highway 287 between Lander and Fort Washakie in Fremont County. The scope of work includes milling, hot plant mix overlay, chip seal, guardrail replacement, curb and gutter work, sidewalk repairs, concrete slope paving, replacing pipe culverts and select areas of pathway reconstruction and rehabilitation, and the project is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2025.

McGarvin-Moberly was also awarded a $2.26 million bid for work on 4.5 miles of US Highway 26 between Dubois and Diversion Dam in Fremont County. The scope of work includes milling, overlay, chip seal, reclaimed asphalt pavement shoulder widening and other work, with an expected completion date of June 30, 2025.

Gillette-based S & S Builders LLC was awarded a $2.47 million bid for a bridge replacement project on the Tongue River, including a detour installation and associated road construction at each end of the bridge. The bridge is located on County Road 110 in Sheridan County, with a completion date of Oct. 31, 2024.

The commission also awarded a $1.86 million bid to Simon Contractors for a project involving milling, overlay, high performance wearing course, reclaimed asphalt pavement shoulder widening and parking area edge widening. The project is located along approximately 3.1 miles of I-80 in Albany County, as well as 1.8 miles of Roundtop Road and the US Highway 85 Port of Entry parking area in Laramie County.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid. All projects awarded this month are funded primarily with federal dollars.

