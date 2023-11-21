Yaniv Vachtel Appointed To Lead Further Growth as General Manager of Europe for YouAppi
YouAppi announces Yaniv Vachtel as new General Manager of Europe, responsible for leading YouAppi's operations, strategy, and growth in the European market.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouAppi is delighted to announce the appointment of Yaniv Vachtel as the new General Manager of Europe. In this role, Yaniv will be responsible for leading and overseeing YouAppi's operations, strategy, and growth in the European market, working to expand on the proven success already seen for this region.
Yaniv brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in mobile marketing. Yaniv graduated from Netanya Academic College with a degree in Communication and has a B.A. Degree from Netanya Academic College. Prior to accepting this position, he served as a Country Director at SHAREit organization. Previously working at YouAppi for a number of years, he is well versed in company culture, with a wealth of product knowledge he will bring to his many connections in mobile, further solidifying the YouAppi footprint within Europe and surrounding areas. With over a decade of experience in leadership positions, Yaniv is well-equipped to drive YouAppi's further expansion and success in Europe.
"I am excited and honored to join the YouAppi team as the General Manager of Europe," said Yaniv. "Europe is a dynamic and diverse market, and I am eager to lead our efforts to further establish YouAppi as a leader in mobile app marketing for app retargeting. I look forward to working with our dedicated team and partners to achieve our strategic goals and deliver exceptional value to our customers."
Yaniv's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for YouAppi as they continue to expand their presence and make significant contributions to the European market – specifically within mobile gaming. The company's mission to help mobile marketers increase their revenue and meet their growth goals aligns perfectly with Yaniv’s experience and professional beliefs.
"We are thrilled to welcome Yaniv to our leadership team," said Hilit Mioduser-Ames, Chief of Strategic Growth at YouAppi. "His extensive experience with YouAppi and strategic insights will be invaluable as we navigate the European market and work towards achieving our business objectives. We have full confidence in Yaniv’s ability to lead and inspire our European team."
