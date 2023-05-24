Affle to acquire YouAppi, a global gaming focused programmatic mobile app marketing platform
We are excited to announce this acquisition and welcome the YouAppi team on-board in the growing Affle family.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Affle (India) Limited (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE) through its subsidiaries (“Affle”), today announced the signing of definitive agreements to acquire 100% ownership of YouAppi, a global gaming focused programmatic mobile app marketing platform. YouAppi Inc. was incorporated in the USA in 2011 and they have a strong ground presence with teams based out of USA, Israel and Japan.
Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO of Affle
Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant Mobile Advertising. Affle powers unique and integrated consumer journeys for marketers to drive high ROI, measurable outcome-led advertising through its Affle2.0 Consumer Platforms Stack which includes Appnext, Jampp, MAAS, mediasmart, RevX and now YouAppi.
YouAppi delivers a comprehensive range of programmatic mobile app marketing solutions with real-time results optimization for the fast growing gaming industry globally. YouAppi's programmatic mobile app marketing platform deploys AI & ML-powered proprietary technology with sophisticated algorithms and granular audience segmentation for many of the leading global companies.
Commenting on this development, Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO of Affle said “We are excited to announce this acquisition and welcome the YouAppi team on-board in the growing Affle family. We see a lot of synergies to strengthen YouAppi as a Consumer Platform business in the fast-growing & resilient Gaming vertical. YouAppi is well aligned to our CPCU business model on both iOS and Android platforms to unlock greater consumer conversions for leading game developers globally. We appreciate YouAppi’s entrepreneurial culture and strong execution focus on tech innovations, profitable growth and financial fundamentals.”
“Becoming a part of Affle allows us to accelerate the YouAppi vision and strategically align our complementary technology capabilities and combined business models, delivering greater value for our customers globally," said Moshe Vaknin, Co-Founder and CEO of YouAppi. “YouAppi is ranked amongst the top 10 platforms for North America in the Appsflyer Remarketing Index and is amongst the fastest-growing companies in the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list. This is the result of the dedication, trust and hard work of our team, and the loyalty of our customers. We look forward to driving fast-paced innovation and greater profitability together with Affle.”
About Affle
Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer recommendations and conversions through relevant Mobile Advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud. Affle powers unique and integrated consumer journeys for marketers to drive high ROI, measurable outcome-led advertising through its Affle2.0 Consumer Platforms Stack which includes Appnext, Jampp, MAAS, mediasmart, RevX and YouAppi.
Affle (India) Limited successfully completed its IPO in India and now trades on the stock exchanges (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE). Affle Holdings is the Singapore based promoter for Affle (India) Limited, and its investors include Microsoft, Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL) amongst others.
For more information, contact - pr@affle.com
About YouAppi
YouAppi is a leading global advertising platform for mobile apps, powered by advanced machine learning, creative optimization, intelligence and audience targeting. YouAppi works with mobile app companies across the globe with a deeper focus on the gaming industry. Established in 2011, YouAppi has been a long-term partner to leading mobile advertisers across the globe and ranked amongst the the top 10 platforms for North America in the Appsflyer 2022 Remarketing Performance Index. It has also earned recent awards including fastest-growing companies in the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list and the top 100 fastest-growing companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list.
To learn more, visit: www.youappi.com
