YouAppi Ranks No. 89 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
YouAppi Experiences a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 203%. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 559 percent.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that YouAppi is No. 89 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies, based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.
Moshe Vaknin, Founder and CEO of YouAppi, says, “At YouAppi, we work tremendously hard to build a culture that is based on integrity, hard work, and commitment to our main mission statement. This award is not about achieving a singular goal, but rather, the journey we have taken to get there. The growth we have experienced globally will help to rocket YouAppi into the next phase of our company development”.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, these 185 private companies had an average growth rate of 559 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region’s economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California areas had the highest growth rates overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting February 28, 2023.
“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.
ABOUT YOUAPPI
YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world’s largest app publishers and brands. From programmatic user acquisition to retention via app remarketing and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi’s proven proprietary app remarketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. Headquartered in CA, YouAppi has local teams in every major market worldwide, including EMEA, APAC, and the US. YouAppi is ranked a top 10 remarketing company on the Appsflyer 2022 index, on the Inc. 500 Regional California list of fastest-growing California-based private companies in 2021, the Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ 2021, and the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017. To learn more, visit www.youappi.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
