Gordon McKernan Unveils Winning Billboard Design with a Heartfelt Tribute
BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has displayed the first-place winning design from his recent Billboard Design Competition in Baton Rouge. Madisyn McLean's winning design, featuring Gordon McKernan and his sidekick Penny in superhero attire, transcends aesthetics to embody a profound and heartfelt story.
McLean's winning design stood out among the impressive entries received during the competition. Little did the firm know that behind the creative design lies a moving story that has become especially touching during National Epilepsy Awareness Month this November.
As a part of their prize, winners in the competition were given the opportunity to choose a charity for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys to make a charitable donation toward. McLean chose to honor a little hero named Jack Stone McIntosh with her charitable donation.
At the end of August, six-year-old Jack tragically passed away due to a rare form of genetic epilepsy called malignant migrating partial seizures of infancy, which was linked to mutations in his KCNT1 gene. McLean, whose mother had been Jack's nurse since birth, felt compelled to honor his memory. After all, it was Jack's love for superheroes that had inspired McLean's design submission.
In line with McLean's wishes, the law firm made a charitable donation to the KCNT1 Slack Epilepsy Foundation in Jack's name. Moreover, the timing of the billboard installation is especially touching. The competition concluded at the beginning of September, and McLean’s winning design happened to go up on billboards in November—Epilepsy Awareness Month.
This heartfelt tribute is a reminder that art has the power to tell meaningful stories and create connections that go beyond the canvas.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
