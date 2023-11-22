NOV 24 FRIDAY-GRAND GALVEZ INAUGURATES CHRISTMAS TRADITION-LIGHTING 27 PALM TREES ON THE DRIVEWAY AND 50-FOOT-TALL GOBO

A 50-foot-tall Christmas Wreath and Wrapped Present will appear on the front of the Grand Galvez. Elaborately decorated Christmas trees will be placed throughout Grand Galvez Celebratory Christmas Lighting of 27 palm trees to take place on Nov 24

Santa Arrival and Carolers Sing Among the Grand Christmas Decor throughout Grand Galvez

GRAND GALVEZ INAUGURATES NEW CHRISTMAS TRADITION INCLUDING CELEBRATORY LIGHTING OF THE 27 PALM TREES LINING THE DRIVEWAY AND 50-FOOT-TALL HOLIDAY GOBO ON FRONT OF HOTEL ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

SUMPTUOUS CHRISTMAS DAY BRUNCH OFFERED ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection invites everyone to celebrate the holidays with its schedule of Christmas activities. A new Grand Galvez Christmas Lighting tradition will be inaugurated on Friday November 24 at 6:00pm.

• The Grand Galvez Christmas Lighting Celebration — Friday after Thanksgiving, November 24, 6:00pm until 8:30pm CST. The event will take place on the grand palm tree-lined Centennial Green lawn in front of the hotel, located at 2024 Seawall Boulevard, Galveston, TX and inside the hotel.

o The Grand Galvez Christmas Lighting Celebration begins with the arrival of Santa Claus, the beloved, legendary Christmas figure. Holiday music will be provided by local performers.

o Santa’s arrival is followed by the Christmas-themed lighting of the hotel’s 27-palm trees that line the u-shaped driveway and a specially designed 50-foot-tall gobo, which will be projected on the front of the 1911-built hotel and alternate weekly between a wreath and wrapped package design.

• Christmas Day Brunch — Monday, December 25, 11:00am – 2:00pm CST (This will take the place of the weekly Sunday Brunch on December 24)

o A sumptuous and grand buffet brunch will be offered to Grand Galvez guests and the public.

o The menu offers an abundant spread of Lone Star State specials, Gulf Coast seafood and an unmatched display of breakfast specialities.

 Price is $119.99 per person; children 6-12 years old - $39.99 per person; children under 6 are free.

 Please note that in deference to our guests, visitors are asked to adhere to a dress code: no shorts, t-shirts, hats or swimwear. Gentlemen are asked to wear collared shirts and/or sports coats.

o Reservations are strongly encouraged and will begin on Monday, December 4. Call 409-765-7721, option 1.

• Grand Galvez Christmas décor incorporates traditional holiday colors, especially red, gold and black. The color theme comes from the large custom “Queen of the Gulf” 43-foot mosaic that welcomes guests just inside the front door of the hotel.

o There will be multiple 10-foot trees along the length of the East Loggia.

o Oversized red bows will top the 6-foot-tall gold chandeliers in the West Loggia.

o A life size sleigh with Santa and 4 reindeer will be placed at the interior entrance near the reception desk. Two of the reindeer are animatronic with heads that move.

o Lolo Resort Boutique will be decorated with pink, white and green ornament-laden Christmas trees that reflect the colors of the boutique.

o Two elaborately decorated Christmas trees (on wheels) can be placed in the two ballrooms if desired by brides/groups.

o Lorenda Wyant handles all design, selection and installation of the holiday décor.

 Lorenda is an interior designer who has worked with her husband Mark Wyant, owner of Grand Galvez, on all interior renovations.

 The couple also designed three Saint Hotels in New Orleans, Key West and Charleston. The properties in New Orleans and Charleston have been sold but Key West is still owned by Mark Wyant.

• For more information on all the Christmas and Holiday Activities, please visit Grand Galvez or call 409.765.7721.

Grand Galvez 2023 Christmas Planning Décor and Brunch Buffet:

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 219-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era. The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC

