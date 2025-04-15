CELEBRATE EASTER SUNDAY WITH A SPECTACULAR BRUNCH BUFFET AT GRAND GALVEZ -Sunday, April 20 from 11am until 2pm

Grand Galvez chefs hand carve a selection of delicious menu items Grand Galvez offers a tremendous selection of desserts on its Christmas Day buffet Guests are welcomed with stunning ice sculpture at the entrance to the famed Grand Galvez Sunday Brunch

Sunday Buffet Brunch features an abundant spread of Lone Star State specials, Gulf Coast seafood, and an unmatched display of breakfast specialties

Join us on Easter Sunday, April 20, at Grand Galvez for our famous Sunday Buffet Brunch. We look forward to welcoming guests for a day of delectable cuisine, warm hospitality, and joyful celebrations.” — Darryl Hill, General Manager, Grand Galvez

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GALVESTON, TX - Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection invites guests to indulge in a memorable dining experience this Easter Sunday, April 20. Reservations are available for the hotel’s special Sunday Buffet Brunch, featuring an abundant spread of Lone Star State specials, Gulf Coast seafood, and an unmatched display of breakfast specialties.

The highlight of the Grand Galvez Easter brunch is the extensive menu offerings, which offers a wide variety of delicious dishes to satisfy every palate. From the freshest Gulf Coast seafood to mouthwatering Lone Star State specials, the Grand Galvez culinary team has carefully curated a buffet that showcases the best flavors of the region.

One of the standout features of the buffet is the hand-roasted meat station, where the Grand Galvez talented chefs will be carving succulent cuts of meat to perfection. This station is sure to impress meat lovers and add an extra touch of indulgence to the dining experience.

Guests can also expect a delightful array of breakfast specialties, including freshly baked pastries, made-to-order omelettes, and a selection of artisanal cheeses and charcuterie. Whether guests have a sweet tooth or prefer savory delights, the breakfast presentation will leave all guests satisfied and ready to enjoy the rest of the holiday.

Grand Galvez is known for its elegant and welcoming ambiance, making it the perfect setting for a memorable Easter celebration. The attentive staff will ensure that every guest receives personalized service and enjoys a truly unforgettable dining experience.

“Join us on Easter Sunday, April 20, at Grand Galvez for our famous Sunday Buffet Brunch. We look forward to welcoming guests for a day of delectable cuisine, warm hospitality, and joyful celebrations,” said Darryl Hill, General Manager, Grand Galvez.

Easter Sunday Day Brunch Buffet — Sunday, April 20 - 11:00am – 2:00pm CST

• Price is $139.99 per person; children 6-12 years old - $39.99 per person; children under 6 are free.

• Please note that in deference to all guests, visitors are asked to adhere to a dress code: no shorts, t-shirts, hats or swimwear. Gentlemen are asked to wear collared shirts and/or sports coats.

• Reservations are strongly encouraged and are now open for this unparalleled Easter celebration. Join us on Sunday, April 20 and for a festive feast that will create lasting holiday memories.

o For reservations and inquiries, please call 409-765-7721, option 1.

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 219-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/h1up58uil0m6yugb1btv2/h?rlkey=ppicnrvhz7zivubkaa0hfl3ex&dl=0

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/houga-grand-galvez-resort-autograph-collection/overview/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.