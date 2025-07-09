GRAND GALVEZ INTRODUCES GIGI BEACH CLUB In Galveston TX

Gigi Beach Club is the new beach side destination for Grand Galvez guests and the public Gigi Beach Club is now open via “a first come-first served” to the public and hotel guests Guests at GiGi Beach Club relax on bright pink cushioned chaise lounges, pink striped beach towels, side tables and a special menu of food and cocktails

Open to Grand Galvez Guests and the Public; Only Galveston Beach-Side Club Offering a Menu of Food and Cocktails

GiGi Beach Club is where the shore meets chic. Guests can immerse themselves in a world of coastal elegance. Every beach day comes with glamour all while enjoying the stunning backdrop of the Gulf.” — Mark Wyant, owner, Grand Galvez

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection announces the grand opening of GiGi Beach Club, an exciting new destination that redefines beachside luxury. Located directly across Seawall Boulevard from Grand Galvez and just steps down a wooden boardwalk, GiGi Beach Club is now open via “a first come-first served” to both hotel guests on a complimentary basis and to the public for a nominal charge.

Gigi Beach Club is the only beach-side venue offering luxurious seating, curated cocktails and a menu of fresh coastal bites on Galveston's iconic shoreline.

GiGi Beach Club is designed for those seeking relaxation and indulgence, featuring bright pink pillow-topped cushioned chaise lounge beach chairs, pink striped beach towels, small side tables and large pink umbrellas along with refreshing cocktails and a menu of appetizers, grilled fish tacos, wraps and a burger. (Menu included in the Dropbox). Whether guests lounge, sip, savor, or simply soak in the sun, GiGi Beach Club offers a front-row surf side seat to the beautiful views of the Gulf of America.

At GiGi Beach Club, guests can enjoy the convenience of chair side service, where uniformed GiG Beach Club staff exclusively serves refreshing sips and delicious bites.

• Seating is available on a “first come-first served” at the onsite GiGi Beach Club pagoda. The public and Grand Galvez guest areas are separated via a wood walkway (see photo in Dropbox).

o Public side:

 100 pillow top chaise lounges

 $60 all day includes a set of two lounges that include two towels, an 8-foot-wide umbrella, and a side table

 $35 after 3pm for the same amenities

o Grand Galvez guests:

 50 pillow top chaise lounges long with towels, an 8-foot-wide umbrella and side table

 Larger seating area

 Complimentary for Grand Galvez guests

• Menu created by the talented Grand Galvez culinary team. Special menu items are offered for kids. (The full menu is included in the GiGi Beach Club Dropbox below):

o Starters include:

 Shrimp Ceviche - $22

 Watermelon & Feta -$20

• Chicken or shrimp may be added

 Truffle Parmesan Fries - $17

o Main items include:

 Grilled Fish Tacos - $21

 Beach Burger - $22

 Chicken Caesar Wrap - $18

 All Day Breakfast Burrito - $12

 Kid offerings:

• Chicken Fingers - $12

• Hot Dog - $12

• Kid’s Cheeseburger - $12

o Desserts

 Key Lime Pie - $12

 Ice Cream - $12

o Drinks and Cocktails

 Frozen Drinks - $18

• Margarita

• Piña Colada

• Strawberry Daiquiri

 Well Drinks - $18

 A selection of beer, wine and sodas

"GiGi Beach Club is where the shore meets chic," says Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC and Grand Galvez. "We're excited to provide a space where guests can escape the ordinary and immerse themselves in a world of coastal elegance. Every beach day here comes with a little extra glamour all while enjoying the stunning backdrop of the Gulf.”

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 219-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous, and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar, GiGi Beach Club, and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

