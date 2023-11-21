Westminster Barracks / Request for Information - Attention Newfane Area
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1007996
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2023 to 11/21/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grimes Hill Road and Wildwood Acres, Newfane, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Several Locations
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/21/2023, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received multiple reports of residential burglaries, in the area of Wildwood Acres and Grimes Hill Road, in the town of Newfane, Vermont. All incidents are suspected to have taken place during the overnight hours of 11/20/2023 into the early morning hours of 11/21/2023. It appears the individual forced entry into the residences using a crowbar. Attached are images of a person of interest that Troopers are seeking to identify. Anyone with information about these incidents or residential surveillance footage are encouraged to contact Trooper Marie Beland at the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600 by email marie.beland@vermont.gov or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .
Trooper Marie Beland
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster, Vermont
(802)722-4600 option 3