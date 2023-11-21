Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Request for Information - Attention Newfane Area

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1007996

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland                            

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2023 to 11/21/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grimes Hill Road and Wildwood Acres, Newfane, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown

 

VICTIM: Several Locations

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/21/2023, Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks received multiple reports of residential burglaries, in the area of Wildwood Acres and Grimes Hill Road, in the town of Newfane, Vermont. All incidents are suspected to have taken place during the overnight hours of 11/20/2023 into the early morning hours of 11/21/2023. It appears the individual forced entry into the residences using a crowbar. Attached are images of a person of interest that Troopers are seeking to identify. Anyone with information about these incidents or residential surveillance footage are encouraged to contact Trooper Marie Beland at the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600 by email marie.beland@vermont.gov or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

 

Trooper Marie Beland

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, Vermont

(802)722-4600 option 3

Marie.Beland@vermont.gov

