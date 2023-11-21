State Highway Patrol Promotes Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Safety

The State Highway Patrol will be on the roadways this holiday season looking to stop dangerous driving before potentially life-changing collisions take place. The SHP joins roadway users across North Carolina in hopes of a safe and happy time for giving thanks with family and friends.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), over 49 million people will travel by automobile across our nation. In anticipation for the increased number of vehicles that will travel here in North Carolina, troopers will be out in full force with the goal of reporting zero fatalities.

“This week we continue our commitment to providing safe travel to residents and visitors to our state,” said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Our goal is to ensure this holiday period is not scarred by a preventable tragedy when a driver makes poor decisions behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

The SHP will once again participate in the Thanksgiving 'Click It or Ticket' campaign, a campaign organized by the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program. During the campaign, troopers will join with statewide law enforcement officers to enforce restraint laws across our state.

Motorists can assist with safe travel by following a few simple tips:

• Don’t Drive Distracted: Keep both hands on the wheel at all times and avoid distractions in all forms.

• Always wear a seat belt: No matter the time of day or your seating position, a seat belt should be put on before starting your travel.

• Never drive while impaired: Use one of the many safe alternatives to driving after consuming, plan to ensure a safe end to the evening.

• Maintain a safe speed and reduce speeds during rainy conditions. Remember the speed limit is set for ideal driving conditions.

• Check traffic conditions throughout North Carolina before starting your travel at DriveNC.Gov

Motorists can assist the SHP by contacting *HP (47) if they observe dangerous driving.

