50 New Trees Planted at Pemberton Hill Park by Community Volunteers

We had loads of community volunteers to help with the Pemberton Hill Park planting. A forester from the City of Dallas Park & Recreation demonstrates how to plant a tree to volunteers. 11 climate-resilient species were planted at Pemberton Hill Park. American Elm, Bur Oak, and Texas Red Oak were among the 11 species planted.

50 trees were planted on Thursday, November 9 at Pemberton Park to provide shade and increase Dallas’ tree canopy coverage.

As the Bank of Doing, we are happy to create a positive social impact through planting trees in this park.” — Alexis Snow, V.P. of Philanthropy and Community Impact, Wells Fargo

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pemberton Hill is a neighborhood located approximately five miles southeast of downtown Dallas. It is bounded by the Great Trinity Forest Way to the south, Jim Miller Road to the east, Pemberton Hill Road to the west and C. F Hawn

Freeway (U.S 175) to the north. Neighborhood beautification is part of a community-led strategy to revitalize and strengthen the area – park improvements certainly fall in this category.

Pemberton Hill, a 38.4-acre community park, was established in 1956 and received 50 new trees last week – thanks to an outpour of support from community and corporate volunteers, as well as funding from Wells Fargo. American Elm, Bur Oak, Cedar Elm, and Pecan were among 11 species that went into the ground.

Communities thrive when people begin putting down roots. In recent years, a number of major developments have occurred around Pemberton Hill including the construction of facilities like the Audubon Nature Center, the Trinity Forest Golf Club and the Texas Horse Park.

“Partnering with the Texas Trees Foundation reinforces our commitment to helping our communities build a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable future,” said Alexis Snow, Vice President of Philanthropy and Community Impact for Wells Fargo. “As the Bank of Doing, we are happy to create a positive social impact through planting trees in this park.”

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

“It will be refreshing to watch these trees grow. I appreciate the Texas Trees Foundation and the City of Dallas for making this park better,” said a community volunteer.

The Branching Out program began in 2018 to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for the park-goers and neighbors, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

Pemberton Hill has a business and residential community – these new trees are a welcome addition to the appearance, economic well-being and character of the neighborhood.