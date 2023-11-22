European Anesthesia, Respiratory & Sleep Therapy Market: Respiratory Challenges + Soaring Sleep Apnea Rates Drive Growth

In 2022, global inflation surged, marking the steepest rise in over 30 years. Despite complex devices facing higher costs, widespread acceptance shields unit sales, fostering market growth.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global market research firm specializing in medical devices, dental and pharmaceuticals, has just released its 2024 edition of the European Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Sleep Therapy Market Report. This 640 page, comprehensive report includes anesthesia delivery units, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia disposables, ventilators, nebulizers, respiratory disposable devices, oxygen therapy devices, therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea devices and sleep diagnostic devices. This report covers hundreds of market segments and analyzes the anesthesia, respiratory and sleep management device markets for Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

In the 2024 edition of the European Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Sleep Therapy Market Report, an extensive analysis was conducted which covers more than 90 anesthesia, respiratory, and sleep therapy companies across Europe. iData’s comprehensive methodology enabled a detailed examination of market sizes, unit sales, company market shares, and facilitated the creation of precise forecasts.

The expansion of the European anesthesia, respiratory, and sleep therapy market is largely driven by prevailing demographic trends. The European population is experiencing a notable increase, leading to a surge in age-related surgeries, respiratory issues, and a heightened prevalence of sleep apnea. Furthermore, there is a growing percentage of overweight individuals, estimated around 53% of the population, of whom 17% are classified as obese. Similar to age-related factors, increased body weight is closely associated with respiratory and sleep disorders, as well as surgeries related to weight management. Consequently, these demographic dynamics are fueling growth across all segments of the ARS market.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: The European anesthesia, respiratory, and sleep therapy device market was valued at €2 billion in 2023. This is expected to increase by over €400 million in the next few years.

Overstocking from COVID-19: ​​Increased demand during the 2020 COVID-19 surge left the ventilator and respiratory disposables markets oversupplied. This oversaturation caused a decline in unit sales in 2021 and 2022. However, the issue of overstocking in these markets is gradually fading, with diminishing impacts on unit sales each year.

Competitive Landscape: iData's report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, profiling key players and their strategic initiatives. Currently, ResMed, Philips, and Teleflex lead the European anesthesia, respiratory, and sleep therapy market.

